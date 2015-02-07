Return to site
Return to site

Business Development Manager

Location: San Francisco, CA

Adenda is looking for a business development manager with a strong understanding of the mobile app space. You have a drive to succeed and a passion to reach out to potential partners.  An expert level communicator, you know how to get a deal done, and build amazing relationships. You will define strategy and put together tactics to execute your business development plan. Your network is extensive, and your reach unlimited. 

Responsibilities

  • Identify and sign on new partners onto the Adenda network
  • Close new business deals by coordinating requirements
  • Develop and negotiate contracts
  • Define partners’ needs and goals, develop negotiating strategies
  • Build an action plan laying out goals, strategy, tactics, and timeline
  • Screen potential business deals by analyzing market strategies, deal requirements & potential, and financials; evaluate options; resolve internal priorities
  • Build and strengthen relationships with partners!
Required Skills
  • Bachelor’s degree or higher 
  • 2– 5 years experience in business development or sales
  • 1-2 years experience in the mobile app space
  • "Must do" attitude; Assertive, passionate, and fearless
  • Sound business acumen
  • Exceptional research and analytical skills
  • Strong verbal communication and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to multi-task in a fast-paced, dynamic work environment
  • High level of attention to detail
  • Ability to work independently, as well as in a collaborative team setting
Apply here
Next
All Posts
×

Almost done…

We just sent you an email. Please click the link in the email to confirm your subscription!

OKSubscriptions powered by Strikingly