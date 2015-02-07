Business Development Manager
Location: San Francisco, CA
Adenda is looking for a business development manager with a strong understanding of the mobile app space. You have a drive to succeed and a passion to reach out to potential partners. An expert level communicator, you know how to get a deal done, and build amazing relationships. You will define strategy and put together tactics to execute your business development plan. Your network is extensive, and your reach unlimited.
Responsibilities
