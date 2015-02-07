Scala Engineer

• Take ownership of Adenda’s existing backend
• Design new algorithms and APIs to handle and process large amounts of data
• Own and drive product roadmaps
• Minimum 2-years experience working in a corporate environment
• MySQL, MongoDB, Java, Scala, Twitter Bootstrap
• Proficient in big data and machine learning techniques
• Familiarity with Ubuntu/Linux and Git
• Comfortable with third-party code
• Exceptional research and analytical skills
• Ability to work independently, as well as in a collaborative team setting
• Strong verbal communication and interpersonal skills
• High level of attention to detail
Almost done…
We just sent you an email. Please click the link in the email to confirm your subscription!
OKSubscriptions powered by Strikingly