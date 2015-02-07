Return to site
Scala Engineer

Location: Vancouver, BC

Adenda is a Vancouver-based company powering the next-generation of push notifications for Android. We’re looking for a rockstar backend engineer with a passion to innovate and succeed to take Adenda’s products to the next level. The ideal candidate will be familiar with machine learning and algorithm design.
Responsibilities
Work full-time in a highly hands-on and collaborative environment

Take ownership of Adenda’s existing backend
Design new algorithms and APIs to handle and process large amounts of data
Own and drive product roadmaps

Required Skills
Computer Science degree or equivalent

Minimum 2-years experience working in a corporate environment
MySQL, MongoDB, Java, Scala, Twitter Bootstrap
• Proficient in big data and machine learning techniques

Familiarity with Ubuntu/Linux and Git

Comfortable with third-party code
Exceptional research and analytical skills
Ability to work independently, as well as in a collaborative team setting
Strong verbal communication and interpersonal skills
High level of attention to detail

